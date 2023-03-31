Former Clerk/Treasurer of Norwood pleads guilty to grand larceny charges.

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police say Nancy Berger, the former Clerk and Treasurer of the Village of Norwood, has pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges.

Berger, 55, allegedly stole $73,725 from the Village of Norwood by writing village checks to herself between 2018 and 2022. She resigned in June 2022 shortly after the village uncovered her alleged theft and Berger was arrested on charges in September 2022.

Berger was appointed Clerk/Treasurer in January 2017.

“Nancy Berger treated the village as her personal bank account and abused the public’s trust,” State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “I thank District Attorney Pasqua and the New York State Police for their partnership. Justice is now served on behalf of Norwood residents.”

She pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree in St. Lawrence County Court Friday. Berger is due back in court for sentencing on May 31st and full restitution of $73,725 is anticipated.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
Akwesasne sign
6 bodies found in Akwesasne
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course

Latest News

This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2006 as students in Potsdam were making maple...
Blast from the Past: Students in Potsdam make maple syrup in 2006
Edgar Richardson
Man charged in thefts & property damage in town of Pamelia
Akwesasne sign
6 bodies found in Akwesasne
"Be The One" fundraiser
Fundraiser underway to prevent veteran suicides