Former Clerk/Treasurer of Norwood pleads guilty to grand larceny charges.

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police say Nancy Berger, the former Clerk and Treasurer of the Village of Norwood, has pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges.

Berger, 55, allegedly stole $73,725 from the Village of Norwood by writing village checks to herself between 2018 and 2022. She resigned in June 2022 shortly after the village uncovered her alleged theft and Berger was arrested on charges in September 2022.

Berger was appointed Clerk/Treasurer in January 2017.

“Nancy Berger treated the village as her personal bank account and abused the public’s trust,” State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “I thank District Attorney Pasqua and the New York State Police for their partnership. Justice is now served on behalf of Norwood residents.”

She pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree in St. Lawrence County Court Friday. Berger is due back in court for sentencing on May 31st and full restitution of $73,725 is anticipated.

