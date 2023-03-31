Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former UPS driver is arrested for allegedly stealing packages with prescriptions meant for veterans.

New York State Police say Kyle St. Clair, 24, of Watertown stole prescription medication from three packages while working at the Watertown UPS facility in 2022.

St. Clair was arrested by State Police for Petit Larceny and a prohibited acts Section of the Public Health Law, both misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on April 19, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

