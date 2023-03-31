Frederick Farkas, 61, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Frederick Farkas, 61, a resident of 2 Spruce Street, Norwood, will be held at the Anshe Zophen Cemetery in Ogdensburg.  Mr. Farkas passed away peacefully at the Spruce Street IRA on Monday, March 27th. 

Fred is survived by his family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community.  Prior to living at Spruce, he lived with Barbara Rice. Barbara provided Fred with a family care setting where he became part of her family for over 20 years.  Prior to living with Barbara, he resided at the Underwood IRA.  Fred loved his baseball games, soccer games and basketball and enjoyed to watch the trains.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

