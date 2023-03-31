Fundraiser underway to prevent veteran suicides

Fundraiser underway to prevent veteran suicides
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The comedy show is sold out, but you can still donate to the program it benefits.

Dean Erck from the Alexandria Bay American Legion and comedian Mike Bova talked about the sold-out Big and Tall Comedy Show at the legion this weekend.

More importantly, they talked about the program it benefits, “Be The One.”

“Be The One” is a program by the American Legion that brings awareness to the problem of veteran suicides. It also trains the public on how to recognize when someone is struggling, what to say to them, and where to go for help.

