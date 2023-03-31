Highlights & scores: High school lacrosse in the spotlight

Highlights & scores: High school lacrosse in the spotlight
By Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse were on the docket Thursday.

In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted Watertown.

- The Lions take the early lead when Julian St. Croix goes top shelf. General Brown is in front 1-0.

- Watertown ties it up. Nico Spaziani takes the feed and dents the back of the net, knotting the game at 1.

- The Cyclones take the lead when Jack Adams laser-splits the pipes. It’s 2-1 Watertown.

- Then it’s Kage Loftus going far corner for the tally. It’s 3-1 Cyclones.

- Spaziani scores his second of the game, making it 4-1 Cyclones.

Watertown holds on to beat General Brown 10-7

The Lady Cyclones met General Brown in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High:

- First half: Alex Macutek makes some nice moves and scores. Watertown is in front 11-2.

- Macutek dodging defenders scores her third goal of the game. It’s 12-2 Watertown.

- Then it’s Macutek taking the feed and burying the blast, making it 13-2 Lady Cyclones.

- Amalia Netto makes it 14-2 just as the first-half horn sounds.

Watertown beats General Brown 18-4

Under the lights in Adams, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Indian River.

- The Lady Warriors strike first. Raven Marsell rips yarn, and Indian River is up 1-0.

- South Jeff ties it up. Savannah Hodges circles around and scores, knotting the game at 1.

- Indian River goes back on top when Marsell scores her second of the game. It’s 2-1 Lady Warriors.

- Hodges scores her second of the game off the free position. It’s 2-all.

- It’s Hodges again — her third of the day — 3-2 South Jeff.

Lady Spartans defeat Indian River 17-5.

In Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse, Heuvelton was at Massena for their season opener.

- Kaitlyn Premo from behind the net, dishes Lyndsay D’Arienzo for the score. It’s 1-0 Massena.

- Heuvelton’s Raya McGaw with a wraparound goal ties the game at 1-1.

- Hailey LaShomb feeds Lena LaShomb to push Massena’s lead to 3-1.

- The Bulldogs’ Sage Blevins twists through the defense and buries the goal, tying the game at 3-3.

- Lena LaShomb to Kathryn Mayer who spins and scores. She produced four goals and one assist.

- Ava Murphy shovels the ball down low and ties the game at 4-4.

- From the scrum, Blevins nets another Bulldog goal. She scored four times.

But Massena would hold the Bulldogs to just one goal in the second half and come away with a 13-6 win.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 10, General Brown 7

Carthage 14, Indian River 12

Lafayette-Onondaga 16, Thousand islands 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 18, General Brown 4

South Jefferson 17, Indian River 5

Massena 13, Heuvelton 6

College softball

Anne Arundel 13, Jefferson 10

Anne Arundel 7, Jefferson 6

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...
How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats

Latest News

Highlights & scores: High school lacrosse in the spotlight
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Evans Mills Raceway Park
Busy season planned for Evans Mills Raceway Park
OFA and Canton faced off in Northern Athletic Conference boys' lacrosse Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: A light night of boys’ lacrosse