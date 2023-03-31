Highlights & scores: High school lacrosse in the spotlight

(WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse were on the docket Thursday.

In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted Watertown.

- The Lions take the early lead when Julian St. Croix goes top shelf. General Brown is in front 1-0.

- Watertown ties it up. Nico Spaziani takes the feed and dents the back of the net, knotting the game at 1.

- The Cyclones take the lead when Jack Adams laser-splits the pipes. It’s 2-1 Watertown.

- Then it’s Kage Loftus going far corner for the tally. It’s 3-1 Cyclones.

- Spaziani scores his second of the game, making it 4-1 Cyclones.

Watertown holds on to beat General Brown 10-7

The Lady Cyclones met General Brown in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High:

- First half: Alex Macutek makes some nice moves and scores. Watertown is in front 11-2.

- Macutek dodging defenders scores her third goal of the game. It’s 12-2 Watertown.

- Then it’s Macutek taking the feed and burying the blast, making it 13-2 Lady Cyclones.

- Amalia Netto makes it 14-2 just as the first-half horn sounds.

Watertown beats General Brown 18-4

Under the lights in Adams, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Indian River.

- The Lady Warriors strike first. Raven Marsell rips yarn, and Indian River is up 1-0.

- South Jeff ties it up. Savannah Hodges circles around and scores, knotting the game at 1.

- Indian River goes back on top when Marsell scores her second of the game. It’s 2-1 Lady Warriors.

- Hodges scores her second of the game off the free position. It’s 2-all.

- It’s Hodges again — her third of the day — 3-2 South Jeff.

Lady Spartans defeat Indian River 17-5.

In Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse, Heuvelton was at Massena for their season opener.

- Kaitlyn Premo from behind the net, dishes Lyndsay D’Arienzo for the score. It’s 1-0 Massena.

- Heuvelton’s Raya McGaw with a wraparound goal ties the game at 1-1.

- Hailey LaShomb feeds Lena LaShomb to push Massena’s lead to 3-1.

- The Bulldogs’ Sage Blevins twists through the defense and buries the goal, tying the game at 3-3.

- Lena LaShomb to Kathryn Mayer who spins and scores. She produced four goals and one assist.

- Ava Murphy shovels the ball down low and ties the game at 4-4.

- From the scrum, Blevins nets another Bulldog goal. She scored four times.

But Massena would hold the Bulldogs to just one goal in the second half and come away with a 13-6 win.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 10, General Brown 7

Carthage 14, Indian River 12

Lafayette-Onondaga 16, Thousand islands 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 18, General Brown 4

South Jefferson 17, Indian River 5

Massena 13, Heuvelton 6

College softball

Anne Arundel 13, Jefferson 10

Anne Arundel 7, Jefferson 6

