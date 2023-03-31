Julia David, 94, of Akwesasne

Julia David, 94, passed away Monday evening, March 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with the love of her family at her side. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Julia David, 94, passed away Monday evening, March 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with the love of her family at her side.

Julia was born on September 28, 1928 on Cornwall Island, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Buckshot) David and graduated from high school in Cornwall. Julia worked for a time at General Electric in Syracuse, was a slot attendant at Bear’s Den, and was a pharmacy clinic aide for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Julia always wanted to challenge her mind by reading, speaking Mohawk, playing bingo, doing puzzles and crosswords, playing Scrabble and cards, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved to watch the birds and butterflies, sit by the river, fresh cut flowers, and watch her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. Julia cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially the little children.

The matriarch of her family, Julia was an ista to her chosen daughter, Sheila Rea; a tota to her chosen grandchildren, Misty Lazare (Mike Abrunzo), Heather (Luke) Henry, and Katelyn Rea; and great grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, and Jacob Edwards, Addison, Caleb, and Hudson Henry; a special great niece, Laura (Stacy) Thompson and her son and daughter-in-law, Brody Thompson (Lizzy Sawatis) and their children.

She is also survived by the children of her late sister Catherine Cree, Marie, Mike, Jean, Carla, and Jason; the children of her late sister Christie Arquette, Brenda, Barbara, Henry, Peter, William, David, Larry, and Phillip; the children of her late brother Wilfred David, Tracy, Lisa, Wilfred Jr. and Karis; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Sister Christine Taylor, SJ.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Cree, Marion David, and Christie Arquette; her brother, Wilfred David; her chosen great grandson, Zachary Gardner; her nieces and nephews, Leslie, Kevin, Danny, and Allan Cree, Hattie Bashaw, Maggie and John Arquette; and her dear friend, Beatrice Cole.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Tuesday 4-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating. Burial will be held later in the spring in Kateri Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be donated in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

