Man charged in thefts & property damage in town of Pamelia

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing from several vehicles and damaging property two years ago.

State police say 45-year-old Edgar Richardson was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.

Police say the charges stem from an incident at a town of Pamelia business in 2021.

Richardson was arraigned on the charges and committed to Jefferson County jail.

