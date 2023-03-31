Man charged in thefts & property damage in town of Pamelia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing from several vehicles and damaging property two years ago.
State police say 45-year-old Edgar Richardson was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.
Police say the charges stem from an incident at a town of Pamelia business in 2021.
Richardson was arraigned on the charges and committed to Jefferson County jail.
