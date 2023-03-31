Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work

A Vermont man who was crushed by a stone slab at his workplace has died, according to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man in Vermont was killed after being crushed by a stone slab at his workplace, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at Surface Creations of Vermont swung in the wrong direction and crushed the man.

Investigators with the Milton Police Department believe the slab could have weighed upwards of 2,000 pounds.

Authorities said the man was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Police say their initial investigation shows no sign of criminal wrongdoing.

“A really unfortunate incident, and we wish the best for him and his family,” said Milton Police Lt. Frank Scalise.

“Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and his coworkers, as VOSHA conducts a full investigation of the incident,” Department of Labor director Dirk Anderson said in a statement to WCAX.

Surface Creations of Vermont is a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton, Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what...
How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats

Latest News

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog have found a new home on a farm, the shelter said.
Unlikely BFFs: Animal shelter finds forever home for goat, dog
"Be The One" fundraiser
Fundraiser underway to prevent veteran suicides
911 calls from the Nashville school shootings were released Thursday.
Nashville 911 caller: Shooter inside school
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge