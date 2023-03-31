Mary Jane Hockey, 84, of Ellisburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary Jane Hockey, 84, Ellisburg passed away Monday, March 27th at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Mary Jane Hockey, 84, Ellisburg passed away Monday, March 27th at St. Joseph’s Hospital.(Funeral Home)
Mary Jane Hockey
Mary Jane Hockey(Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Hockey, 84, Ellisburg passed away Monday, March 27th at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, April 3rd from 2:00pm – 3:00 pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm for family only at the funeral home.

Mary Jane was born at her family home in Champion on May 19, 1938, the daughter to the late Ralph and Edna Simmons Knapp. She grew up in Copenhagen, NY where she attended Copenhagen Central School. She later went on and received her GED.

She married Ross E. Hockey, Sr in 1957, that marriage later ended in a divorce.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Bonita (William) Rozewski, Varysburg, NY; Ross (Penny) Hockey, Jr; Ellisburg; Sandra (Tom) Smith, Adams Center; Victoria (Terry) David, Henderson; Denise (William) Worthington, Woodville; Gary (Charmaine) Hockey, Watertown; Amanda Hockey, Cape Vincent; Bernice (Harold) Hockey-Barrett, Latham,NY; Christine (A.J. Hiscock) Hungerford, Ellisburg; 2 sisters, Shirley Rubyor, Betty (Jeffrey) Hamilton, 2 brothers, Ralph Jr. and Michael Knapp. Also surviving are her 25 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by the father of her children, Ross E. Hockey, Sr., her companion for many years, Paul Hungerford, and 2 sisters, Evelyn Intorcia and Alice Gill.

Mary Jane was a talented seamstress, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, watching game shows, attending auctions, and going to listen to her brother-in-law Bill when he played with the fiddlers.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Dick Sitterley, 95, died Thursday morning, March 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home, Ogdensburg and...
Dick Sitterley, 95, of Colton
Candles
Frederick Farkas, 61, of Norwood
Julia David, 94, passed away Monday evening, March 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with the...
Julia David, 94, of Akwesasne
Milton E. Lehman, 95, formerly of State Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, March...
Milton E. Lehman, 95, of Lowville

Obituaries

Edgar Richardson
Man charged in thefts & property damage in town of Pamelia
Akwesasne sign
6 bodies found in Akwesasne
"Be The One" fundraiser
Fundraiser underway to prevent veteran suicides
Watertown's Alex Macutek moves in to score against General Brown in a girls' Frontier League...
Highlights & scores: High school lacrosse in the spotlight
The LightHouse in Theresa owner Janet Gee holds an old photo of the building that now houses...
History lesson: 19th century doc’s legacy lives on in Theresa
Wake Up Weather
Rain & a little warmer today