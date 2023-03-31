Mary Jane Hockey, 84, of Ellisburg

Mary Jane Hockey, 84, Ellisburg passed away Monday, March 27th at St. Joseph’s Hospital. (Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Hockey, 84, Ellisburg passed away Monday, March 27th at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, April 3rd from 2:00pm – 3:00 pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm for family only at the funeral home.

Mary Jane was born at her family home in Champion on May 19, 1938, the daughter to the late Ralph and Edna Simmons Knapp. She grew up in Copenhagen, NY where she attended Copenhagen Central School. She later went on and received her GED.

She married Ross E. Hockey, Sr in 1957, that marriage later ended in a divorce.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Bonita (William) Rozewski, Varysburg, NY; Ross (Penny) Hockey, Jr; Ellisburg; Sandra (Tom) Smith, Adams Center; Victoria (Terry) David, Henderson; Denise (William) Worthington, Woodville; Gary (Charmaine) Hockey, Watertown; Amanda Hockey, Cape Vincent; Bernice (Harold) Hockey-Barrett, Latham,NY; Christine (A.J. Hiscock) Hungerford, Ellisburg; 2 sisters, Shirley Rubyor, Betty (Jeffrey) Hamilton, 2 brothers, Ralph Jr. and Michael Knapp. Also surviving are her 25 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by the father of her children, Ross E. Hockey, Sr., her companion for many years, Paul Hungerford, and 2 sisters, Evelyn Intorcia and Alice Gill.

Mary Jane was a talented seamstress, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, watching game shows, attending auctions, and going to listen to her brother-in-law Bill when he played with the fiddlers.

