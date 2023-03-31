Milton E. Lehman, 95, of Lowville

Milton E. Lehman, 95, formerly of State Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Milton E. Lehman, 95, formerly of State Route 812, Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Victoria Lehman of Arden, NC; Cynthia (Thomas) Schneider of Lowville, NY; six grandchildren, Catina Lehman of Galena, Missouri; Christopher Schneider of Melbourne, FL; Michelle (Jason) Drean of Rockledge, FL; Brian (Kristiney) Lehman; Andrew Lehman (companion Linda) of Wellsville, NY; Carl (Ashley) Schneider of Baldwinsville, NY; 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Elmer, Maietta and Cleo. He is predeceased by his wife Ruby Williams Lehman; two sons, Richard and Francis Lehman; a granddaughter-in-law, Danielle who passed in December 2022; two brothers, Gilbert and Lawrence; and three sisters, Dolores, Ella Mae; and Beulah in infancy.

Milton was born on August 12, 1927 at home in New Bremen, NY, a son of the late Elmer and Rosella Roggie Lehman. He attended country school at Brewery Hill and worked on the family farm. On June 15, 1948, he married Ellen Roggie at Dadville Mennonite Church. Together with his wife, he owned and operated a dairy farm in Ellisburg for five years, then returning to the homestead. The marriage ended in divorce. On August 9, 1980, he married Ruby Carter Williams at the First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. She passed away on January 27, 2022.

Milton was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, where he sang in the church choir.

Milton’s family would like to thank the 3rd Floor Nursing Home Staff of Lewis County Health System for their loving care and kindness shown to him and his family.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in First Mennonite Cemetery, New Bremen. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 2124, Brookfield, WI 53008. That is what took our Danielle.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

