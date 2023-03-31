Some snow changing to rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly, but it will end up warmer than it was Thursday.

Temperatures started in the teens and 20s and will warm up quickly to reach highs in the upper 40s.

We start with snow in the morning, which changes to rain as temperatures climb above freezing.

Rain continues overnight and temperatures rise into the 50s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be rainy with a few cloudy breaks. It will be breezy with highs close to 60.

Temperatures drop Saturday night thanks to a cold front. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will again be in the low 50s.

Rain is likely Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain and highs in the mid-50s.

