Stretch of State Route 126 closed near Champion, expect detours

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road shut down.

People heading toward West Carthage are being detoured onto Plank Road in the Town of Rutland.

The crash is closer to Champion. We’ve go ta view looking up the hill as you climb out of Champion going towards Watertown.

There were reports that people in the cars may have been trapped. 7 News’ reporter on scene was able to see one vehicle involved ended up on its roof.

Also, officials on scene told Jefferson County Dispatch that the highway is expected to be closed for a while.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

