Stretch of State Route 126 closed near Champion, expect detours

We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road...
We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road shut down.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road shut down.

People heading toward West Carthage are being detoured onto Plank Road in the Town of Rutland.

The crash is closer to Champion. We’ve go ta view looking up the hill as you climb out of Champion going towards Watertown.

There were reports that people in the cars may have been trapped. 7 News’ reporter on scene was able to see one vehicle involved ended up on its roof.

Also, officials on scene told Jefferson County Dispatch that the highway is expected to be closed for a while.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
School threats
False threats force north country schools into lockdown
Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Watertown woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Thompson Park Golf Course
Watertown hires manager for Thompson Park Golf Course

Latest News

The Salvation Army just found out it’ll be getting a massive boost to this weekend’s pancake...
Anonymous donor to double Salvation Army pancake breakfast earnings
Members of the New York Senate work on legislative bills in the Senate Chamber before Gov....
State budget approval delayed as lawmakers continue to work towards an agreement
St. Lawrence County law enforcement received unfounded active shooter reports at Canton,...
St. Lawrence County law enforcement praised following Thursday’s false threats at schools
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions