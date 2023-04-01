Clayton’s annual boat show returns as warm weather has people itching to be on the water

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Boat enthusiasts have plenty of options to browse over in Clayton this weekend.

Put on by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 Spring Boat Show showcases watercraft from across the Thousand Islands region at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena.

Some vessels, like the ones provided by the Coast Guard, are for show but a majority are for sale.

For $6 per person, attendees can browse through jet-skis, runabouts, fishing boats, pontoons and more.

According to Mike Hooson with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, the beautiful spring weather really set the scene for the event.

“With the sun coming out, it definitely gets you in the mood to get out on the river. I know everyone is itching to get out there, so as soon as that weather turns, you’ll be gearing up. Hopefully there will be some people out there with new boats,” said Hooson.

If you haven’t had a chance to stop by yet, you still have a chance on Sunday. The venue will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.

