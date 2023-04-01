Elizabeth “Betty” L. Green, of Lyons Falls

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Green, a long time resident of Lyons Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28th, 2023 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Chris Buckingham, where she had been residing since October of 2021. (Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” L. Green, a long time resident of Lyons Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28th, 2023 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Chris Buckingham, where she had been residing since October of 2021. Betty was born on November 26th, 1929 in Lake Placid, NY, the only daughter of her parents Leo and May Broe of Keene Valley, NY. Betty grew up in Keene Valley and graduated from the Keene Central School District. She received her Bachelors Degree in English from the College of New Rochelle and a Masters in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh. On August 23, 1952 Betty was united in marriage to her husband Burt E. Green at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Keene, NY. This was a loving union that endured for 59 years. In 1955 the couple settled in Lyons Falls where they resided for 71 years. Betty was employed for 30 years as an elementary classroom teacher and reading specialist with the South Lewis School District and the Jefferson-Lewis County Board of Cooperative Education Services.

Mrs. Green was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls and their Altar Rosary Society. Betty was also an active member of the Lyons Falls Library Board for many years. She loved gardening, antiquing, and caring for the many pets that she and Burt had over the years. Betty also enjoyed traveling to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren up and down the East Coast. For a time, Betty and Burt operated the Village Square Antique Shop in Lyons Falls. Betty is survived by her five children, Leo (Janet), North Lawrence, NY; Gordon (Denise), Billerica, MA; Michael (Ann), Sylva, NC; Sheila Buckingham (Chris), Lowville, NY; and Rebecca Wenner (Scott), Dewitt, NY; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. and her cat, Cindy. She was predeceased by her husband, Burt.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 starting at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following the funeral in the basement of the church. A grave side burial will follow the luncheon at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls, where Deacon James Chaufty will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Co. Humane Society, 6388 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, NY 13343 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 5838 McAlpine St., Lyons Falls, NY 13368. For an on-line message of sympathy, or to share a memory of Betty, please go to https://www.sundquistfh.com/

