‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout
We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road...
Multiple people rescued from 3 vehicle crash in the Town of Champion
The Center for Food Safety leveled four charges in March against Wood Farms, LLC, claiming they...
Center for Food Safety files lawsuit against a Cape Vincent farm, owner says it has no merit
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Boat enthusiasts have plenty of options to browse over in Clayton this weekend.
Clayton’s annual boat show returns as warm weather has people itching to be on the water
You can now keep the trout that you reel in!
The season has started to harvest trout you catch!
April 1st is here and the New York State Budget is now late. It’s unclear when it could be...
New York State Budget late as April 1st deadline hits