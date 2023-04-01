Friday Sports: Lacrosse action dominates the North Country sports scene

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Both high school and college lacrosse were on the docket Friday night.

In Girls’ Frontier League Lacrosse from Comet Field, Carthage hosted IHC.

In the 1st half, Abigail Bombard scored off the free position, putting IHC on top 1-0.

Carthage ties it up when Bella Perrigo scores on the doorstep: 1 all.

The Lady Comets take the lead when Macie Hancock dents the back of the net: 2-1 Carthage.

IHC ties it up when Hannah Netto goes top shelf, knotting the score at 2.

With the score 3-2, IHC’s Isabelle Wormwood buries the blast: 3 all.

Carthage goes on to beat IHC 9-8.

In women’s college lacrosse action from Potsdam, Clarkson met SUNY Geneseo.

In the 1st period, Clarkson was down 1-0 when Madelynn Barnum connects in front, tying the game at 1.

In the 2nd period, it was 4-1 Geneseo when Mia Petrone sneaks one past the goalie, pulling Clarkson within 2.

Still in the 2nd, it was 6-2 Geneseo when Lauren Shanahan takes the Julia Lavarnway feed and scores: Clarkson down 3.

With the score 6-4, Hailey Millington scores off the free position. The Lady Golden Knights now down 1.

But SUNY Geneseo beats Clarkson 12-9.

In Men’s Liberty League Lacrosse from Canton, 9th ranked St. Lawrence hosted Ithaca.

The Saints jump out of the gate early as Stew Hutchinson scores under 2 minutes in. Saints up 1-0.

Then it was Chase Malatesta with the low runner upping the Saints lead to 2-0.

Canton grad Cody Sipher rips yarn on his blast, increasing the Saints lead to 3-0.

Hutchinson scores his 2nd of the game to make it 4-0. The Saints beat Ithaca 12-10.

Parishville Hopkinton Central School is contributing to this year’s Final Four in Houston. A former Panther is keeping fans posted on San Diego State Basketball.

42-year-old Jamie McConeghy is a 1999 graduate of Parishville Hopkinton. He’s enjoying the ride with San Diego State at the Final Four in Houston.

Its part of his dream job and he’s a big part of getting the word out concerning San Diego State athletics.

As you can imagine, he’s been a busy man the past few weeks. And he’s not surprised by the Aztec’s success this season.

Jamie McConeghy: the Parishville Hopkinton grad living out a dream with San Diego State.

