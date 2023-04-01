Joseph R. “Frenchie” Quesnel, 88, of Massena

Joseph R. “Frenchie” Quesnel, age 88, passed away on Friday evening (March 10, 2023) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Massena after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. “Frenchie” Quesnel, age 88, passed away on Friday evening (March 10, 2023) at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Massena after a brief illness. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, at 64 Andrews Street, Massena.

Frenchie, was born in Massena on August 12, 1934 to the late Hector and Dolores (Goulet) Quesnel. He attended Massena Schools, graduating from Massena High School in 1952. Frenchie later enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and served his country proudly until his honorable discharge in 1959, he returned to his hometown of Massena, working at GM as a metallurgist for 28 years. He married Ruth E. Raymo on April 22, 1961 and soon they began a family. The marriage ended in divorce. Frenchie later married, Elizabeth D. Mayville on November 22, 1970 in Moria, NY.

Joe loved all types of friendly competition with his friends especially golf, ping pong, darts and bowling and afterwards enjoying his Pabst Blue Ribbon.

He is survived by his three sons; Steven L. and his wife Carol Ann of Saratoga Springs, NY; Philip and his wife Paula of Long Island, NY, and Roger J. and his wife Alexa of Greenville, SC.

Frenchie also leaves behind his four grandchildren to cherish his memory, Dannen, Kealy, Carter and Lydia along with niece JoAnne DiPaulo and nephews Alan Boushie and Brian Boushie.

In Addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Odette Marie Boushie and second wife Elizabeth.

The family would like to acknowledge Bob Francis a long-time friend of Frenchie, they enjoyed their daily walks at Heart to Heart, daily breakfasts and drives along the St. Lawrence watching wildlife. His friendship and all he did meant a lot to Joe and the family. We also thank Linda Rhodes a compassionate care giver to Joe.

There are no public calling hours at this time. A graveside service with military honors to be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

