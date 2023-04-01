Mary Ann Silsby, 56, of Fine

Mary Ann Silsby, age 56, of Fine, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home. (Funeral Home)

FINE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Silsby, age 56, of Fine, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and pictures may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Mary Ann was born on January 29, 1967 in Gouverneur to Frances A. (Geer) LayBoult and the late George H. LayBoult, Sr. She attended the Harrisville and Hermon-DeKalb Schools. Mary Ann married Patrick Silsby on September 8, 1984 in Harrisville.

Mrs. Silsby was a homemaker who loved to cook, bake, and make sure her family was well-fed. She enjoyed working on her rose bushes and flower beds, couponing at the store, and enjoyed rides through the countryside with her husband Patrick.

She is survived by her husband (Patrick Silsby), her mother (Frances LayBoult), three sons (Dustin, Nicholas and Jordan Silsby), brother (George LayBoult, Jr.), sister (Tena Wood and her husband Russell Wood).

