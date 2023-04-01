New York State Budget late as April 1st deadline hits

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - April 1st is here and the New York State Budget is now late. It’s unclear when it could be passed.

Final details are still being worked out for the $227 billion spending plan, which has not been approved by the April 1st deadline.

Governor Kathy Hochul told New York Public Radio on Thursday “it’s not about a race to a deadline, it’s about a race to getting the right results.”

Among the items Hochul is proposing which may have caused a delay are changes to bail reform, which would give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court.

An affordable housing package is on the table. It would bring 800,000 new housing units to the state over the next decade.

If a budget isn’t approved by 4 PM Monday, it could also impact New York’s ability to pay more than 57,000 state workers unless lawmakers agree to a supplemental budget to bridge the gap as they have in previous years.

The budget in 2022 was 9 days late before it got final approval.

