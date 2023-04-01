A roller coaster weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the region unsettled for the first half of the weekend. Expect rain overnight with temperatures rising into the 50′s.

Tomorrow will start off with rain. Skies will clear out by mid morning with strong southerly winds and highs around 60. A cold front will produce showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Expect some rain and snow Saturday night. Lows will be around 20.

Sunday will be cold and sunny with highs in the lower 30′s.

Some showers are expected on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 50′s.

