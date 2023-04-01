The season has started to harvest trout you catch!

You can now keep the trout that you reel in!
You can now keep the trout that you reel in!(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can now keep the trout that you reel in!

Trout fishing is allowed year-round, but you can only harvest the fish from April 1 to October 15.

There are limits to how many trout you can bring home, however. For brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout, the daily limit is five. For lake trout, the limit is three.

The DEC does have a new feature called Tackle Box through the HuntFishNY app. It’s free to download and it tells you the different regulations, boating access, and stocking information for your area.

Fishing in New York accounts for roughly $11.5 billion in annual economic contributions.

