2 adult Akwesasne victims identified

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Two of the eight individuals found dead trying to illegally cross the St. Lawrence River from Canada to the U.S. have been identified.

In a release sent out by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, the two adults identified are 28-year-old Florin Iordache and 28-year-old Cristina Zenaida Iordache.

Florin Iordache had two Canadian passports in his possession, one for a two-year-old child and another for a one year old infant. Both children’s bodies have been recovered.

According to the CBC, family members say they had not heard from the Iordache family, of Romanian descent, in a week and that they were planning to join other relatives in Orlando, Florida.

Those bodies were found in Snye, Akwesasne in Quebec last week on Thursday and Friday. Snye is east of Massena and Cornwall.

It started out as a search for a missing man who took a boat onto the river last Wednesday when the 8 bodies were found. As of Saturday, police say they are still looking for that missing boater, 30-year-old Casey Oakes, an Akwesasne resident.

The identities of the other four adult victims, who are Indian Nationals, have not yet been confirmed and their names will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

