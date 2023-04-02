Fire crews respond to a Lowville apartment fire

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a stove in a Lowville apartment building Sunday morning.

According to Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin, crews were dispatched around 9 AM to Valley View Apartments to find smoke coming from an apartment on the grounds.

Crews responded inside the building quickly, finding the fire inside that apartment’s stove. Crews were able to extinguish it and contain the blaze to just that stove.

There were no injuries to report and the cause was determined to be a rubber shelf guard that fell onto the heating coil and caught fire.

Once the smoke from the building was ventilated, firefighters disconnected the stove and turned it over to building maintenance.

