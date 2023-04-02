Fire crews respond to a Lowville apartment fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a stove in a Lowville apartment building Sunday morning.

According to Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin, crews were dispatched around 9 AM to Valley View Apartments to find smoke coming from an apartment on the grounds.

Crews responded inside the building quickly, finding the fire inside that apartment’s stove. Crews were able to extinguish it and contain the blaze to just that stove.

There were no injuries to report and the cause was determined to be a rubber shelf guard that fell onto the heating coil and caught fire.

Once the smoke from the building was ventilated, firefighters disconnected the stove and turned it over to building maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
The Center for Food Safety leveled four charges in March against Wood Farms, LLC, claiming they...
Center for Food Safety files lawsuit against a Cape Vincent farm, owner says it has no merit
We have few details on the 3-vehicle crash on State Route 126 near Champion which has the road...
Multiple people rescued from 3 vehicle crash in the Town of Champion
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions
You can catch trout all year round, but you can only keep them during a certain timeframe. That...
Starts April 1: Catch a trout, keep the trout

Latest News

A new tradition at Dry Hill Ski Area- pond skimming to wrap up the season
Salvation Army pancake breakfast fundraiser helps make a difference for thousands
2 adult Akwesasne victims identified
Springtime is usually reserved for high school and college lacrosse in the North Country, but a...
Sunday Sports: Thousand Islands Spirits bring the spirit of box lacrosse to the North Country