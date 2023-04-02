Jane C. Fallon, 89, of Colton

Apr. 2, 2023
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Jane C. Fallon, 89, a resident of Gulf Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Fallon passed away late Saturday evening at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Jane C. Fallon.

