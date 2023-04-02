A new tradition at Dry Hill Ski Area- pond skimming to wrap up the season

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People flocked to Dry Hill Ski Area to end with the season with a splash on Sunday.

Some were in costumes while others were in bathing suits.

Dozens came out for Dry Hill’s first annual Pond Skimming event, part of it’s end of the season celebration.

Going down the slope first wearing a pickle suit was Adam Gauthier.

“It was pretty exciting because I’ve never done it before. And it was pretty fun because I was the first one to go down,” said Gauthier.

Staff at Dry Hill say there’s no better way to say goodbye to the season than bringing something new and unique to the North Country.

“We love meeting new people and just celebrating in Dry Hill here. It’s a lot of fun today, a little chilly, but it’s a good day for pond skimming, and we’re all just having a great time, it’s a great end of the season,” said ski instructor Addie Weir.

Dry Hill Ski Area’s new owners, Boo and Pat Jareo, say they had a great first season and look forward to bringing more ski hill fun next winter.

