Salvation Army pancake breakfast fundraiser helps make a difference for thousands

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From the grill, to a plate, and finally to the table.

That’s what’s happened at a pancake breakfast fundraiser held by the Salvation Army in Watertown Sunday.

Volunteering on the floor was Watertown High School senior Mattox Ward. Ward says this fundraiser is a great way to give back to the community.

“When I was younger, we didn’t have the best financial stability, so I understand where people are coming from and I want to make sure they are not necessarily going through the same hardships,” said Ward.

Salvation Army Captain Elizabeth Nicoll says buying a breakfast plate today can help feed a family tomorrow.

“A lot of people have just been struggling lately and feeling the burden of inflation and the rising cost at the grocery store,” said Nicoll.

In March, the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen served more than 4,000 meals.

Nicoll says that is three times more than last year.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that are new that we’ve never seen before for food giveaways, for food kitchens,” said Nicoll.

A long time Salvation Army board member says it’s events like these that make it possible to offer services like it’s overnight warming center at the State Street location.

“Individually we cannot help the poor, we cannot help those in need, we cannot help those who are disadvantage. But the Salvation Army, through our volunteering, through our money, and through our help, can certainly do that. And you see it when you come here,” said Salvation Army Board Member Deborah Cavallario.

Nicoll says they were hoping for a good turnout throughout the event because all of the funds raised will be doubled thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

