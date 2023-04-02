Saturday Sports: A smattering of lacrosse across the North Country

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A smattering of boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse contests were on the schedule this Saturday.

We begin on the girls’ side with a Frontier League contest in Carthage as the Lady Comets hosted Watertown.

In the 2nd half, it was 9-8 Watertown when Amalia Netto scores 1 of her 2 goals on the day: Lady Cyclones up 10-8.

Carthage answers as Macie Hancock scores from point blank range while falling to put the Lady Comets within 1.

Julia Covey counters off the free position. Watertown goes on to beat Carthage 12-9.

In Adams, a girls’ non-league battle as the South Jeff Lady Spartans hosted Cicero North Syracuse.

In the 1st half, South Jeff was down 3-0 when Savannah Hodges scores off the free position: Lady Spartans down 3-1.

With the score 5-1, Madelyn Barney dents net on a free position to put South Jeff within 3.

Brooke Perry makes it a 2 goal game with her 1st of the day, but CNS beats South Jeff 9-7.

On the boys’ side, the Carthage Comets hosted Homer in non-league play at Comet Field.

Tied at 2 in the 2nd, Ashton Norton goes top shelf for 1 of his 2 goals on the day: 3-2 Carthage.

Carthage down 4-3 in the 3rd when Kayden Paquette dents net, knotting the score at 4.

In the 4th quarter, Carthage was down 1 when Marcus Hickey splits the pipes on one of his 3 goals. But Homer edges Carthage 8-7.

In men’s college lacrosse, Clarkson hosted Union.

6:07 into the first quarter, Bryan Penney flies up the left wing and finds the mesh: 1-0 Clarkson.

Then it was Union’s Jake Mabardy to Emmett Lyne, just inside the goalpost. Game tied 1-1.

Next, it was Tyler Hall with the overhand shot as he scores unassisted. Clarkson goes up 2-1.

Penney’s shot handcuffs the keeper and hits the net: 3-1 Knights.

Matt Reilly spins another overhand shot that tickles the twine.

Then it was Peter Kipp to Lyne for the one-timer. He trims Clarkson’s lead to 4-2.

With 21 seconds left in the half, Zach Davis fires a dart between two defenders and scores top-shelf. Clarkson nips Union 9-8.

On the women’s side, a Liberty League contest in Potsdam as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights met Vassar.

In the 1st period, the game was tied at 3 when Watertown product Julia Lavarnway connects in close: Clarkson up 4-3.

Then it was South Jeff grad Sofie Mangino circling around and scoring as Clarkson increases it’s lead to 5-3.

In the 4th, the score was 14-10 Clarkson when Mangino scores her 2nd of the game.

Clarkson goes on to beat Vassar 18-11.

In men’s college volleyball, SUNY Potsdam hosted Endicott.

The Bears took set one 25-16, but lost the last three sets 25-17, a slim 25-23 in the pivotal third set, and 25-10 in the final set.

Potsdam is now 4-2 in the NECC and 15-13 overall.

SUNY Potsdam’s outside hitter Joe Zimmerman led the Bears with 14 kills.

Junior middle hitter Jason Hendler recorded a match-high of four aces, along with seven kills and four blocks for the Bears.

Graduate student setter Cooper Colesante tallied 30 assists and two kills.

