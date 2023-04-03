Ann A. Althiser, 80, of Ogdensburg

Apr. 3, 2023
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ann A. Althiser, 80, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.  Ms. Althiser died on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Ann A. Althiser was born on January 31, 1943 n Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte (Dewey) Althiser.  She worked for a time at the ARC and also Wood’s Bag and Canvas.  She enjoyed sewing, word puzzles, going for walks with her sisters, eating at Phillip’s Diner and Stewart’s.  She was also a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her two sisters; Sue and Charleen Althiser as well as several cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Charlotte Althiser.

Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

