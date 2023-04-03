Anthony Joseph Jarvis, 35, of Watertown

Anthony passed away March 30 at the age of 35 in his home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In loving memory of Anthony Joseph Jarvis, father, brother, and friend. Anthony passed away March 30 at the age of 35 in his home in Watertown, NY.

Born in Karlsruhe Germany, Anthony loved fishing in places such as Dexter and the Black River. He enjoyed being on the water in his kayak with his long time friend Tommy Searchfield fishing wherever they could go. He also loved playing video games, making people laugh and cracking jokes. He enjoyed spending evenings with his family and especially spending time with his daughter Estella. He spent many years working as chef in Watertown’s restaurant Red Lobster. Anthony always had a passion for cooking and grilling. He was an amazing son, a wonderful brother and even a better father to his 5 year old daughter Estella.

Anthony is survived by his two parents Timothy and Beate Jarvis, one brother David Adamzseski, his two sisters Patricia and Nichola Jarvis and lastly, his daughter Estella Jarvis.

As per Anthony’s wishes, we will not be having calling hours. We will be holding our own celebration of life with his closest friends and family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

