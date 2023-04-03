Carolyn Lucille (Glidden) Besio, 85, of Ogdensburg

Ms. Besio passed away on Friday evening, March 31, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Carolyn Lucille (Glidden) Besio, age 85, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 1:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating Galilee United Methodist Church, Ogdensburg. Per her request there will be no visitation. Burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Heuvelton, following funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Besio passed away on Friday evening, March 31, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Shannon Perry and her husband, Peter, of Heuvelton, NY, Grant Besio and his wife, Cynthia, of Saranac Lake, NY, Edward Besio of Ogdensburg, NY, and Walter Besio and his wife, Aijun, of East Greenwich, RI; a brother, Lauren Glidden and his wife, Barbara, of Massena, NY; seven grandchildren, Kara, Arthur, Nichole, Derrick, Craig, Kevin, and Alexis; fourteen great grandchildren, Joab, Emmamae, Melody, Landon, Nicholas, Dominic, Emmett, Nathaniel, Madalynn Lucille, Brystol, Jackson, Mabel, Millie, and Alaura; nieces and nephews, Charlie Glidden, Kathy Hamer and Terry Glidden.

She is predeceased by her son, James “Jimmy” Besio in 1999, and special cousins, Beverly Thompson and Joseph Smithers.

Carolyn was born on August 11, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alberta (Chrysler) Glidden. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1955 and the Central City Business Institute in Syracuse in 1956. Carolyn married Edward Besio on February 26, 1960, in Yonkers, NY. That marriage later ended in divorce. Carolyn was first employed as a secretary at Edward Joy Company in Syracuse, later she was employed as a waitress at Bonanza in Syracuse, Gran View in Ogdensburg, High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid and the 3 Rivers Inn in Phoenix, NY, and at Mitel as a solderer. Carolyn began her career at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg as a keyboard specialist in 1985, later retiring in 2007.

Carolyn enjoyed flower gardening, watching tv, roller skating, reading, playing on her computer, socializing, and spending time with her family. She loved animals, especially her cats.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph’s Home for their kind and devoted assistance given to Carolyn during her stay.

Donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to a human society of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.