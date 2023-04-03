Construction underway on Coffeen Street bridge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on the Coffeen Street bridge over Interstate 81.

The state is rehabilitating the concrete bridge deck and updating the guide rail.

The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed this fall.

The I-81 off-ramps at Coffeen Street, also known as State Route 12F, are closed to traffic while crews do the work.

Drivers are being directed to use the Arsenal Street exit or County Route 202 as a detour.

Meanwhile, traffic is still able to cross the bridge and the on-ramps to Route 81 are open.

