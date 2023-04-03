Copenhagen and dissolved fire department reach deal on bank accounts

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen and its dissolved fire department made a short-term agreement in court Monday.

Lawyers for the village and fire department agreed to release or “unfreeze” the fire department’s bank accounts, except one, with no activity from that account unless approved by the court.

In February, the judge decided all but two department accounts would be frozen.

The fire department will also retain custody of the vehicles and operate them for only for maintenance, giving notice to the village until the issue of ownership is settled.

The lawsuit the village has against the department continues.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.