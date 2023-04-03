Diane L. LaFaver, 81, of Richville

Diane L. LaFaver, 81, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. LaFaver, 81, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

A private graveside for Diane will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Diane was born on August 3, 1941 in Beverly, Massachusetts to the late Frank and Dorothy “Dot” (Dodwell) Fowler.

She attended Beverly High School and then went on to Beverly Hospital School of Nursing to earn her nursing degree.

Diane married the love of her life Gordon A. LaFaver on October 9, 1965 which ended in divorce. Gordon passed away on March 1, 2020.

Diane was a registered nurse and performed her residency at Upstate in Syracuse. She then worked at E.J. Noble Hospital E.R. in Gouverneur, Canton-Potsdam Hospital E.R., served as a public health nurse, and as a private home health nurse, retiring in 2000.

She lived in the Richville area for over 40 years.

Diane enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting reading, birdwatching, and watching the Boston Red Sox. She had been a member of the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary.

Diane is survived by her children Steven and Sandra LaFaver of Wisconsin, Susan and Vern Braunshweig of Kansas, Scott and Stacey LaFaver of Richville, her grandchildren Alyssa, Alexandria, Alana, and Elijah Garcia-LaFaver, Olivia and Charles Braunschweig, Jordan Sampson, Abigail LaFaver, Brooke Downing, and Paige Phillips, Great grandchildren Nova, Giovanna, Kalvin, and Lournee, Marilynn and Aliya.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Lawrence County SPCA or Gouverneur Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.