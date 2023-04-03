Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Marcellus, 77, of Gouverneur

Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Marcellus, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVENEUR, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Marcellus, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Libby was born on February 5, 1946 in Ogdensburg to the late Ellis and Thelma (LaQue) McNeil. She married Maurice “Sonny” R. Marcellus on June 13, 1970. Sonny passed away on July 22, 2021.

Mrs. Marcellus worked as a home health aide for several years and had previously worked at Kodak in Rochester. She loved to spend time with her family and to play Bingo.

She is survived by her children, Cathy McDougal and Derrick Marcellus, siblings, Roland “Mannie” McNeil, John McNeil, Gary “Butch” McNeil, Virginia “Jenny” McNeil, and Muriel Ruez, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband, Sonny, a grandson, Robert “Bobby” Versailles, and several siblings.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.