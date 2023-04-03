WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Evelyn J. Wormuth, 95, formerly of Clayton and Binghamton, died March 28th, at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, where she resided the past few years.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, next to her husband.

Evelyn was born, February 9th, 1928, in Pittsburg, PA, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian Bioni. She graduated from Oakmont High School in Pennsylvania and went to Nursing school in the Binghamton area, where she became an LPN. Her husband Oscar died before her.

She worked as an LPN in the Binghamton General Nursing Home and also at the Chenango Bridge Medical Building.

Evelyn enjoyed archery and was a former member of the Binghamton General Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving is one son Michael of Alexandria Bay; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

One sister JoAnn, and one grandson Brian, predeceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA at www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/donate.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton, N.Y.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

