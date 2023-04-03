Felts Mills man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

By 7 News Staff
Apr. 3, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills man pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.

Stephen Leeder faces 6 months in jail and felony probation sentenced on June 5.

He pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to possessing a sexual performance by a child

Leeder will be required to register as a sex offender.

State police said they received a tip in September 2020 of possible child pornography in the home Leeder shared with Trudy Latimer. Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was found during the investigation.

Latimer pleaded guilty in March to possessing child pornography.

