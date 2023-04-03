First day on the job for Watertown’s new golf course manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not quite time to tee off, but preparations are in full swing at the Thompson Park Golf Course. Monday marked the first day on the job for the course’s new manager.

“The countdown’s been coming and I woke up this morning ready to go.”

Jordan Northrop is ready to hit the ground running, starting his first day on the job as general manager of Thompson Park Golf Course. The Watertown native recognizes the importance of the position as the $3.4 million purchase remains a hot topic.

“It’s something I’m going to keep in the back of my mind. It’s over, it’s purchased, the city owns it. My job is to make sure that the citizens of the town are getting what they paid for,” he said.

Northrop is not wasting any time trying to get the course ready for a proposed May 1 opening.

“I have a meeting with Spokes this afternoon to discuss what’s going on with the clubhouse. Then I want to get on the phone and start calling the league contacts, and the tournaments that were here last year,” he said.

City Manager Ken Mix says there haven’t been any new sand traps for the city’s new course, but opening less than a month from today may still be out of bounds.

“Whether we can actually hit that day or not, that was very optimistic. Whether it be May 1 or a little later in May is still yet to be seen,” said Mix.

The clubhouse remains a concern with its current electrical setup. Mix says the golf carts and mowing equipment are also being serviced.

There is one thing that Northrop says will be different from the other courses he’s managed before.

“The media attention. Every golf course I’ve gone to before, no one really cared,” he said.

Northrop says he looks forward to input from residents on how the city can continue to improve the course.

