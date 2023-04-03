Gloria D. Calhoun Alberry Thibault, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria D. Calhoun Alberry Thibault, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on August 17, 1940, on Grindstone Island, New York, the daughter of Lewis and Helen (Cook) Calhoun.

Gloria married Robert Alberry in 1956. The couple operated a gas station on Wesley Island before moving to Brownville in 1964. Robert passed away in 1968. In 1983 she married Jack Thibault, he passed away in 1984.

She was employed by Bomax until 1982 and then went to work as an armored guard after obtaining her pistol permit. She also worked as a bartender for both the Dexter and Brownville American Legions and was also a bus driver at General Brown High school for 16 years before retiring.

Gloria enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR, going to the casino, and playing pull tabs at the legion. She was also an avid bowler, playing in several leagues.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Alberry, Dexter; a son Randy (Janis) Alberry, Eustis, FL; two sisters, Doreen Meeks, Clayton and Carol (William) Hackett, Dexter; a brother Ronnie (Norma) Calhoun, Clayton; two grandchildren, Randi Amber (Sam) Herrick, Nantucket, MA, and Ryan Alberry, Boston, MA; a great-granddaughter Halli Herrick; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband Robert, her second husband Jack, her son Ricky Alberry, her four brothers Elwood, Paul, Keith and Ray Calhoun; and her sister Selma Calhoun.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the Spring.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, the Dexter American Legion Post #583, or the Brownville American Legion Post #588.

Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.