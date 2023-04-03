Good Friday Cross Walk is coming up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Good Friday Cross Walk in Watertown is this week.

The Rev. Kevin Kitto is pastor of the Adams and Sulphur Springs United Methodist churches. He says it’s the 25th year for the nondenominational event.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Participants gather at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Departure is at 9 a.m.

The walk retraces the steps Jesus took on his last day on earth. It takes a loop around downtown and comes back to St. Patrick’s, stopping at other churches for prayers along the way.

You can email annualgoodfridaycrosswalk@gmail.com for more information or call 315-771-1653.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.