Hochul wants to extend budget deadline to April 10

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking lawmakers in Albany to extend the deadline to adopt a new state budget.

The governor and legislative leaders missed the April 1 deadline.

Now Hochul wants to push the deadline to next Monday.

“New Yorkers are concerned about public safety, the rising cost of housing, and ensuring high-quality schools for all our kids, and any budget deal must make progress on these core issues. I have been negotiating in good faith with the legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement. For that reason, I am submitting a bill to the legislature that would extend the budget deadline to April 10th, giving us the time we need to deliver a final budget that is responsive to the urgent needs of New Yorkers. We must make real progress to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the holdup on the budget is due in part because of “big policy issues” that the governor included in her proposal.

Hochul’s proposed budget includes a change to the current bail law to give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court. Hochul describes it as a clarification of guidelines, but liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state’s bail law.

Lawmakers also were focused on Hochul’s proposal to spur the creation of 800,000 houses within the next 10 years to combat the housing crisis in the state. Some lawmakers have resisted mandates in the governor’s housing plan.

Last year’s budget, Hochul’s first as governor, was approved nine days late.

The governor and legislative leaders missed the April 1 deadline.

Now Hochul wants to push the deadline to next Monday.

“New Yorkers are concerned about public safety, the rising cost of housing, and ensuring high-quality schools for all our kids, and any budget deal must make progress on these core issues. I have been negotiating in good faith with the legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement. For that reason, I am submitting a bill to the legislature that would extend the budget deadline to April 10th, giving us the time we need to deliver a final budget that is responsive to the urgent needs of New Yorkers. We must make real progress to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the budget’s holdup is partly due to “big policy issues” that the governor included in her proposal.

Hochul’s proposed budget includes a change to the current bail law to give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court. Hochul describes it as a clarification of guidelines, but liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state’s bail law.

Lawmakers also were focused on Hochul’s proposal to spur the creation of 800,000 houses within the next 10 years to combat the housing crisis in the state. Some lawmakers have resisted mandates in the governor’s housing plan.

Last year’s budget, Hochul’s first as governor, was approved nine days late.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.