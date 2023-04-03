Indian citizen accused of smuggling people across border

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A citizen of India who lives in Canada has been charged with smuggling people into the United States through Akwesasne.

Federal officials say 40-year-old Simranjit “Shally” Singh was extradited to the U.S. on an indictment charging him with six counts of “alien smuggling for profit” and three counts of “conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit.”

He was taken into custody in Canada on June 28 of last year and extradited last Thursday. He was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court in Albany.

He’s accused of smuggling Indian nationals through Akwesasne from at least March of 2020 to March of 2021.

Singh faces from five to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the eight individuals found dead trying to illegally cross the St. Lawrence River from...
2 adult Akwesasne victims identified
Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
People flocked to Dry Hill Ski Area to end with the season with a splash on Sunday.
A new tradition at Dry Hill Ski Area- pond skimming to wrap up the season
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions
An apartment building in Lowville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Lowville apartment building heavily damaged in Sunday evening fire

Latest News

Good Friday Cross Walk
Good Friday Cross Walk is coming up
Wake Up Weather
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain
Belleville Henderson Central School
North country school prepares for out-of-this-world experience
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Washington & Court streets in Watertown