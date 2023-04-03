James Wyman Manchester, 74, of Pitcairn

Jim passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at home under the care of his wife & Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley from complications of COPD and prostate cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for James Wyman Manchester, 74, will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Wrightson Tongue officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00PM up until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date in the East Pitcairn Cemetery. Jim passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at home under the care of his wife & Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley from complications of COPD and prostate cancer.

Jim was born on May 25, 1948, in Gouverneur, NY the son of Wyman W. Manchester and Mary J. (Hall) Manchester. Jim graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1966.

On August 31, 1968 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Billie Jane Smith at the South Edwards United Methodist Church where he was a member.

In July 1966 Jim was hired at Newton Falls Paper Mill Inc. as a roll finisher. Jim worked mostly on the paper machines for over 30 years. He also worked in the stock room, switchboard and shipping department. Jim was a Charter Member of the United Paper Workers Union, UPIU Local 1154 at Newton Falls Paper Mill. He was a Shop Stewart and later was President of UPIU Local 1154 for 15 years until the mill closed in October of 2000. He worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill for 34 years.

In 1967 he enlisted in US Army Reserves and was a member of 479th Engineer Battalion in Watertown, NY and was honorably discharged in 1973. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 1539 in Newton Falls for over 25 years.

After the Newton Falls Paper Mill closed, he worked for North Counties Supply in Philadelphia, NY as a delivery driver and warehouse worker. He also worked for Newstech Paper Mill in Deferiet, NY as a roll finisher and tow motor operator until it closed. Jim worked for Lear Siegler at Fort Drum, NY as Material Coordinator for Tenth Mountain Division in the 2nd and 3rd Brigade. He retired in January of 2009.

Jim was a Town of Pitcairn Town Justice for 39 years and was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association retiring on April 1, 2018. He shared this position with his uncle, Jon E. Hall. They divided the duties by holding court every other month-Jon worked during the odd months and James worked the even months.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Billie Jane; two sons, James R. (Joanna) Manchester of Harrisville and Thomas J. (Kristina) Manchester of Harrisville; a daughter, Julie A. (Samuel) Bush of Ogdensburg; a sister Carol J. (John) Hooper of Harrisville; and an uncle, Jon E. Hall

(Bea Bango) of Harrisville. Jim & Billie enjoyed watching their nine grandchildren grow: Page (Josh) Hartle & Jack Manchester and fiancée Skylyr McMillen of Carthage; Dr. Emily (Arian) Jaberi of Suffolk, VA & Ally Bush of Ogdensburg; Anna Manchester and fiancé Garrett Arnold of Natural Bridge, Amy Manchester of Evans Mills, Cameron & Nora Manchester and Brody Smith, all of Harrisville. They were thrilled to become great-grandparents to Lettie Jo, Lennox James & Stella Angeline and have two more great-grands on the way. Also survived by 2 sisters in law: James (Linda) Phillips of Cleveland, OH, Kevin (Michelle) Virkler of Lowville: 3 brothers in law: Phillip (Susan) Smith of Shortsville, Chuck Smith of Harrisville, and James (Lisa) Smith of Harrisville.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Karen Joyce Manchester.

Jim was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching every game in retirement without worrying if the games went into extra innings- because he didn’t have to work in the morning. He also became an

experienced Facebook user. He loved reconnecting with many old friends. He was very proud to share endless pictures & posts of his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or South Edwards United Methodist Church, 20 Edwards Road, Harrisville, NY 13648.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

