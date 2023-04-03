The Journey: A Musical Special by Andrea Bocelli

April 3 and April 4 at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall
The Journey - a unique experience
The Journey - a unique experience(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Combing world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most.

Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel on horseback along Italy’s Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries in the footsteps of the apostles and saints. Along the way, they are joined by friends Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class musical performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations.

Following a blessing from the Pope, Bocelli’s children Matteo and Virginia make appearances in this amazing adventure, as well as musicians and singers Katherine Jenkins, Clara Barbier Serrano, 2Cellos, 40 Fingers, and many others.

You’ll be swept away by THE JOURNEY of beautiful music, creation, faith, and love.

At Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall

Monday, April 3 4 and 7 pm

Tuesday, April 4 4 and 7 pm

Thursday, April 6 4 and 7 pm

A Fathom Event

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

