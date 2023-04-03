Kenneth “Big Ken” V. Carlin, 46, of Edwards

Kenneth “Big Ken” V. Carlin, age 46, of Edwards, passed away on March 31, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Big Ken” V. Carlin, age 46, of Edwards, passed away on March 31, 2023 at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ken was born on January 7, 1977 in Gouverneur to James “Sonny” Carlin, Jr. and Sandra “Sandi” (Rice) Carlin. He attended Edwards Knox Central School and married Leslie A. Trimm on November 11, 1995 in Russell.

Ken worked in construction in Georgia and New York, most recently for Painting ETC in Colton. Ken was a big family man who loved family BBQ’s and morning coffee dates with his parents. He liked fixing things, camping, going to garage sales, seeing eagles, and watching TV and eating popsicles.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Carlin, parents, Sonny and Sandi Carlin, 6 children, Ann Carlin, Kenneth Carlin, Jr. (Karissa), Holden Carlin, Kirstin Carlin, Ryan Carlin, and Madison Carlin, and 3 brothers, James Carlin III (Beverly) Scott Carlin (Sherry), and Vernon Carlin (Tracy). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Korbyn, Evangeline, Sailor, Aubriella, Rosabella, Henry, and Tobias, and his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ken is predeceased by a sister, Pamela Williams.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.