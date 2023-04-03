Lowville apartment building heavily damaged in Sunday evening fire

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An apartment building in Lowville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 6 PM for a fire at a 3-unit apartment building on Park Place in the Village of Lowville.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire on the back side of the building upon arrival, but it took crews only about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

A couple occupants were home at the time but they all were able to get out unharmed.

The building sustained heavy smoke and water damage, leaving the apartments on the back half of the building gutted.

Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin believes the fire may have started on the back porch and spread to the structure but an official cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.