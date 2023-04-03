Mild this week with some rain

By Kris Hudson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a few showers on Monday.

Monday highs will make it to the lower 50s with a few afternoon showers.

Tuesday we’ll see a 50% of rain and snow showers as highs make it to 50 once again. The best chance of snow will be early in the morning Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking like a rainy day with highs making it into the lower 60s.

Rain will stick around for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s before dropping in the afternoon.

