Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few brief snow showers may pass through this morning, but they move off quickly.

It will be mostly cloudy with only a tiny chance of rain this afternoon — only about 20%.

The afternoon will also be breezy. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Highs will be in the low 50s for many areas and in the 40s for others.

Tuesday also has a 20% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.

It will be warm, rainy, and windy on Wednesday, Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It cools off Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.

It’s looking like a gorgeous Easter weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

