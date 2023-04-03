Ralph W. Newby, 74, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Ralph W. Newby, 74, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 2, 2023, under the care of his loving children and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

He was born on October 16, 1948, in Mobile, Alabama to the late Kenneth & Lydia (Grey) Newby.  He graduated High School in Pensacola, Florida. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1969.

Ralph retired as a Truck Driver.

He is survived by his children, Zachary Payne, Shane Newby, a nephew Adam Yadon, and granddaughters Morgan and Kaila Payne, and dear friends scattered from New York to Florida.

He is predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Linda “Dianne” Newby, who died on December 7, 2022.

Ralph enjoyed music, his animals, shooting archery and he loved football.

There will be no public calling hours or services.  Burial will be held privately by his family.

The family is being cared for by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

