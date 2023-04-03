Salvation Army’s pancake breakfast raises nearly $15K

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of money was raised over the weekend for the Watertown Salvation Army.

The organization held its annual pancake breakfast and leaders at the Salvation Army say the event brought in $7,400.

Compare that to a similar event it held last November of last year which raised $4,100. Sunday’s event was more than twice as successful.

This year an anonymous donor matched what was raised, so the pancake breakfast will have brought in close to $15,000 for the Salvation Army at a time when the number of people it’s helping has more than doubled.

