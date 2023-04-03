Sandra T. Petrie, 82, of Hammond

Sandra T. Petrie, age 82, of Hammond, NY passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Sandra T. Petrie, age 82, of Hammond, NY passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

In keeping with Sandra’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Sandra was born on August 3, 1940 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Garth L. and Vivian M. (Murray) Tulley. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1958, and then later went to BOCES and became an LPN, graduating in 1985. Sandra married Robert M. Petrie on June 14, 1958 at the Heuvelton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelsey Bicknell officiating. Robert passed away on September 1, 2016.

Sandra worked as an LPN for Public Health for three years, then for the United Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg for ten years. She enjoyed knitting, fishing and being around her family.

Surviving are three sons, William Petrie Sr., Lonnie and Heidi Petrie and Robert Petrie Jr.; two daughters, Robyne Petrie and Candace Petrie; her niece that they raised, Lorraine Tulley, her nephew they raised, Norman Lickers; a brother, George Tulley; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Sandra is predeceased by her husband and parents; a son, James Petrie; a daughter, Sherry Parker, a brother, Arnold Pray, two sisters, Gartha Leonard and Sally Lickers and a granddaughter, Tiffany Petrie.

Donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.